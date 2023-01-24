Camden National Bank Sells 75 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.98. The company had a trading volume of 395,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.42. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.