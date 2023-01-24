Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$110.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.35. 337,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,897,000 after purchasing an additional 993,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

