Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Update

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,890,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 22,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CANO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cano Health to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Trading Down 4.9 %

Cano Health stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 4,493,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,166,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.15.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.06 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Research analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.