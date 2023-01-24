Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

