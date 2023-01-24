Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 311,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance
CAPR stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.06% of the company’s stock.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
