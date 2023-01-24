Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 311,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

CAPR stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAPR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

