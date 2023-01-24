CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. DA Davidson cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in CapStar Financial during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.85. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

