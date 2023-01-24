Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Down 10.8% in December

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cara Therapeutics

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,233 shares of company stock worth $258,768. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 228,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,233. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.51% and a negative return on equity of 43.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

