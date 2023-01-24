Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 29.0% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 23,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.73. 1,485,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,621,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $149.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

