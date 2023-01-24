Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for about 1.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 168,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,461. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WCN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

