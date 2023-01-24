Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $32.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,544.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,465.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,320.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,583.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

