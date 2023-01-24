Carderock Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.5% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. 181,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,741. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

