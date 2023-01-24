Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,283 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,283 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.29. The stock had a trading volume of 632,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,903. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

