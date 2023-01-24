Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,443 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $4,800,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 41.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.47.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.38 and a 200-day moving average of $284.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $354.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.