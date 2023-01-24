Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,063 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after buying an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after buying an additional 316,211 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,321,000 after buying an additional 191,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.09. The stock had a trading volume of 297,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,985. The company has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.51. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $324.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

