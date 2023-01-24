Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. 82,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,522. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

