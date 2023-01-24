Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Up 10.4% in December

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $35,506.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $24,943,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 1,597,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 1,556,153 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,027,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 1,087,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,127. The company has a market capitalization of $393.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.86. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 714.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

