Carl C. Icahn Sells 35,904 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 35,904 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $5,223,672.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,500,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,245,407.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.23. 124,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,044. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.45. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Herc by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

