Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Up 8.5% in December

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 653,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Carter’s Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.20. 265,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,127. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,134,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,114,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,114,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

