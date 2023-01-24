Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Update

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 139,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CASS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 93.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 165.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,353. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

