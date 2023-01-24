Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $36.44

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.44, but opened at $33.90. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 1,514,773 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Univest Sec reduced their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 22.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 44.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

