Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,100 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 535,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Catalyst Biosciences Stock Performance
Catalyst Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,646. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.18.
Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 285.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences
About Catalyst Biosciences
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
