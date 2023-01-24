Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,100 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 535,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Performance

Catalyst Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,646. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 285.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

About Catalyst Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 304,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 335,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

