CBET Token (CBET) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One CBET Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. CBET Token has a market cap of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CBET Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00411777 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,615.07 or 0.28903722 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00593056 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CBET Token Token Profile

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.