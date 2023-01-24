CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 329,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $2,155,368. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

CBIZ Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,881,000 after purchasing an additional 68,992 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.27. 166,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $51.67.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $363.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.30 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

