CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$73.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCL.B. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.25.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL.B opened at C$61.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.98. The firm has a market cap of C$10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$53.36 and a twelve month high of C$69.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.