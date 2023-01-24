CDbio Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. CDbio has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $25,297.80 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CDbio has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One CDbio token can now be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00017094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00398765 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.95 or 0.27990354 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00594493 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About CDbio

CDbio was first traded on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.

