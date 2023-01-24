CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.14.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $199.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CDW has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $201.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.95.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts expect that CDW will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 205.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CDW by 45.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

