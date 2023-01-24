CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 26.6% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $101.93 million and $19.71 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00050480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00220818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11265307 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $8,094,897.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

