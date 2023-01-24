Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.72 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.22 billion.

Celestica stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.67. 127,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,485. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.43. Celestica has a 52-week low of C$11.28 and a 52-week high of C$17.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.09.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 23,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total value of C$352,741.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,693 shares in the company, valued at C$442,591.98. In other Celestica news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 107,986 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$1,637,499.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 695,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,541,512.39. Also, Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 23,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total transaction of C$352,741.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$442,591.98. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,926 shares of company stock worth $2,086,562.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

