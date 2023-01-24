CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. 1,170,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,709. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
