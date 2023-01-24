CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $100.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Shares of CF stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 331.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after buying an additional 888,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 544,263 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in CF Industries by 58.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370,198 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 316.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after purchasing an additional 366,839 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

