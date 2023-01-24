Chain (XCN) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Chain (XCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $253.38 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chain has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00409769 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,615.64 or 0.28762788 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00588374 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Chain

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is chain.com. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

