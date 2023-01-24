Chainlink Price Tops $6.96 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.54 billion and $273.96 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $6.96 or 0.00030259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00408677 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,602.64 or 0.28686102 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00590611 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

