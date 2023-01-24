Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,469,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 300,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Chegg has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $37.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. Analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

