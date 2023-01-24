Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 322 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

