Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

