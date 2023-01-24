Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $116,414,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,795 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $729.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $732.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

