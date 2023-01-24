Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.47.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $260.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.97.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

