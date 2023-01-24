Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $409.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.