Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

