Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CHRRF opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.