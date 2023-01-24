Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Reduced by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $36,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.2 %

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

