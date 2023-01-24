Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,800 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 681,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.30. 215,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $249.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. The business had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.