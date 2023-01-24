CIBC Trims ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Target Price to C$4.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.35.
ECN Capital Trading Down 3.7 %
ECN stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.86. 366,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,303. The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.80 million and a PE ratio of 23.83. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.57 and a 1 year high of C$7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.28.
Insider Transactions at ECN Capital
In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.24 per share, with a total value of C$78,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 700,879 shares in the company, valued at C$2,270,847.96.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
