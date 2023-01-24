CIBC Trims ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Target Price to C$4.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.35.

ECN Capital Trading Down 3.7 %

ECN stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.86. 366,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,303. The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.80 million and a PE ratio of 23.83. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.57 and a 1 year high of C$7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million. Analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.24 per share, with a total value of C$78,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 700,879 shares in the company, valued at C$2,270,847.96.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

