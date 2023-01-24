Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 18.5 %
Shares of CDTX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.93. 2,848,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.31.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 480.89% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $40.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
