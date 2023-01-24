Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 18.5 %

Shares of CDTX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.93. 2,848,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 480.89% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $40.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cidara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

