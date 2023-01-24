Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 2.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.69. The company had a trading volume of 55,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,754. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $450.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

