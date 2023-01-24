Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Short Interest Update

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Citizens alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

In related news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin purchased 8,000 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,735.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald Shields purchased 24,769 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $74,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,327. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 59,132 shares of company stock worth $170,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Citizens Stock Up 1.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,460. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $123.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.21. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%.

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.