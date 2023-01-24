Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Up 11.9% in December

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 40,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civeo

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,421 shares in the company, valued at $411,487.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,487.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $335,627.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Civeo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Civeo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Civeo Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,604. The company has a market capitalization of $454.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Civeo has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $184.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.55 million. Civeo had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civeo will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.