ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. 4,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,529. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Articles
