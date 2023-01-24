ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 336.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

