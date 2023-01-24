ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
