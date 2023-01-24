CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,766. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

